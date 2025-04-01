Berkshire Bank, Citizens named among ‘Most Trustworthy Companies in America’

BOSTON – Berkshire Bank has been recognized as one of the most trusted companies in America for the fourth consecutive year, according to Newsweek magazine’s “Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2025” rankings.

The rankings categorized honorees by industry, with the companies in each industry being ranked from first to last.

Berkshire was the only Massachusetts-based bank to be included this year, coming in at No. 18 in the Banks category. Fairhaven-based Acushnet Holdings Corp., which deals in textiles and clothing, was the only company to be listed from Bristol County, Mass., coming in at No. 13 in the Textiles, Clothing & Luxury Goods category.

Meanwhile, Providence-based Citizens Bank was the only bank in Rhode Island to receive the distinction, coming in at No. 16 in the Banks category. Two non-banking Ocean State companies also made the list, with Hasbro Inc. coming in at No. 6 in the Consumer Goods category and United Natural Foods Inc. coming in at No. 25 in the Food & Beverage category.

Ultimately, 700 companies across 23 different industries were given the “most trustworthy” honor.

The list criteria analyzed data on 3,400 companies headquartered in the U.S., evaluating customer trust, employee trust and investor trust. Social media posts made about the companies were also considered. The analysis included a survey of 25,000 U.S. residents to assess the trustworthiness of the companies, the Berkshire Bank said.

The overall score was composed of 80% from the survey results and 20% from the social media analysis, according to Newsweek.

Those who took the survey were asked if they thought the companies treated their customers and employees fairly, as well as whether they believed they would be good long-term investments.

“This recognition is a reflection of our values-driven culture and the commitment of Berkshire bankers to integrity, fairness, transparency and respect in every interaction,” said Nitin Mhatre, CEO of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, the parent company of Boston-based Berkshire Bank. “As a trusted adviser, we’re there to support our clients with expertise to help them navigate all economic environments and create a brighter future for all. We are delighted to receive this recognition for the fourth consecutive year and want to thank our customers for their continued trust in us.”

There are five Berkshire Bank locations in Rhode Island: one each in Providence, South Kingstown, Middletown, Newport and Westerly.

The “Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2025” rankings are the result of a partnership between Newsweek and Statista Inc., a data and business intelligence portal and provider of industry rankings.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.