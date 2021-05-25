Berkshire Bank MyFreedom account recognized by national nonprofit

PROVIDENCE – Berkshire Bank’s MyFreedom checking account has received official certification from the nonprofit Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund through its Bank on National Account Standards, according to a news release.

The MyFreedom account aims to serve unbanked and underbanked customers, eliminating overdraft and monthly maintenance fees to help customers access banking services and grow their savings. The product also offers free mobile banking and access to financial education programs.

The Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund validated the account through its Bank On initiative, which recognizes financial institutions for account options that meet safety and affordability standards.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

