Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) announced the promotion of Cristina Feden to SVP, Regional President of Eastern Connecticut and Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, RI (January 15, 2019) Cristina is responsible for the development of new C&I and CRE lending & business banking relationships in the Eastern Connecticut and Rhode Island regions as well as expanding the Bank’s strong presence. Cristina’s extensive lending experience and deep knowledge of the market positions her to lead the commercial teams to success. Prior to this role, Cristina was the SVP,Commercial Relationship Manager. She joined Berkshire Bank through the recent Savings Institute Bank and Trust acquisition and will report to George Bacigalupo, Senior EVP,Commercial Banking.

- Advertisement -