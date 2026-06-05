Better lactation support would improve R.I. health outcomes

By
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Kathryn Ditrano
Kathryn Ditrano

At two months postpartum, only half of new mothers in Rhode Island are still breastfeeding despite experts recommending exclusive breastfeeding for at least six months. Since 89.3% of mothers in Rhode Island initiate breastfeeding, this sharp decline reflects a systemic failure of postpartum support. In addition to lowering the risk of breast and ovarian cancer

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