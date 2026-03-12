Beyond the Background Check: Closing the Identity Gap in Modern Hiring

Background screening validates information tied to an identity but does not always confirm the person presenting that identity is the rightful owner. This creates a measurable security and compliance risk, particularly for:

• Remote hiring

• High-privilege technical roles

• Regulated industries

• Organizations handling sensitive data or infrastructure

• Contract/gig workforce onboarding

Hiring fraud is increasing. Analysts predict that by 2028, one in four job applicants globally could be fake, driven by stolen identities, synthetic identities, and AI-enabled impersonation (Gartner workforce risk prediction cited in People Management, 2025).

Biometric identity verification helps close this gap by verifying the individual, not just the documents. In a typical workflow, a candidate:

• Captures a live facial image or video

• Submits an identity document

• Completes liveness checks

• Biometric match confirms identity

The process takes minutes but significantly reduces impersonation risk before onboarding.

Real-World Case Studies

Undetected Identity Fraud in a Critical IT Role

In one case, an individual was hired into a critical IT role using a stolen identity that passed a traditional background screening. Results returned clear and the individual was granted system access. The fraud was discovered when a holiday gift sent to the employee’s address was received by the real identity holder, who contacted the company to report she was not employed there.

Security researchers report increasing deepfake and impersonation attacks targeting hiring processes, particularly remote technical roles (GetReal Security Research, 2025).

Strengthening Employee Badging

Another organization implemented biometric identity verification during hiring and reused the verified biometric image for employee badging. When a new hire arrived, the individual presenting for badge issuance did not match the verified biometric image.

Because the organization had a biometric reference tied to identity verification, the discrepancy was identified immediately before physical access credentials were issued.

The Broader Identity Theft Landscape

According to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, approximately 23.9 million Americans, about 9% of the population, experience identity theft each year (Bureau of Justice Statistics, Identity Theft Report). This increases the likelihood that fraudulent applicants can present legitimate personal information.

Conclusion

Traditional background checks remain essential but are no longer sufficient alone. Verifying identity information is the starting point. Verifying the individual behind it completes the process.

