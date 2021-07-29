Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire July 31

By
-
PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN will let the nationwide ban on evictions expire on July 31. / AP FILE PHOTO/MATT ROURKE
BOSTON (AP) – The Biden administration will allow a nationwide ban on evictions to expire July 31, arguing that its hands are tied after the Supreme Court signaled it could only be extended until the end of the month. In a statement Thursday, the White House said President Joe Biden would have liked to have…
Free Access WeekRegister to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display