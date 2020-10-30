Big Brothers Big Sisters of R.I. partners with Cranston to reduce items sent to landfill

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

TRASH TALK: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island and Cranston have created a new partnership to help keep the community’s unwanted items out of the landfill. Mayor Allan W. Fung and the city have granted Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island approval to place its big green donation bins at the Cranston Veterans…