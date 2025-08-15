Big Brothers Big Sisters of R.I. provides full return on wellness

PBN Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island 2025 Awards

2-99 EMPLOYEES #3. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island

CEO (or equivalent): Katje Afonseca

Number of employees: 37

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island expects 100% from its employees.

In turn, the nonprofit gives 100% for all of its employees’ health and wellness needs.

“Our 100% employer-paid health care is a huge benefit,” said Kaleigh Perkins, the Providence-based organization’s chief operating officer.

The wellness program provides diabetes management support, discounted gym memberships and savings on health equipment. A walking club takes 30-minute semiweekly pre-lunch power walks on a nearby bike path. And 75% of employees embraced recent six-month challenges to gain muscle or lose body fat.

Tax-exempt flexible-spending accounts for out-of-pocket medical costs and how-to workshops for budgeting and managing retirement plans boost financial health.

Cookouts and ice cream socials engage all of the nonprofit’s employees, including truck drivers.

One employee credited the wellness committee’s “life-changing” efforts bolstering all-around health with helping her lose 50 pounds and overcome a 2022 Type 2 diabetes diagnosis.

A Healthy Thought:

‘Supporting our team’s wellness is the first step to empowering youth and strengthening Rhode Island.’

Kaleigh Perkins, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island chief operating officer