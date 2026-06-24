Big Freedia to headline PVDFest 2026

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BIG FREEDIA, known for her high-energy live shows and collaborations with big names in music, will headline PVDFest 2026, city officials announced Wednesday. / COURTESY PVDFEST

PROVIDENCE – Big Freedia, known for her high-energy live shows and collaborations with some big names in music, will headline PVDFest 2026, Mayor Brett P. Smiley, City Councilman Juan Pichardo, the Providence Department of Art, Culture and Tourism, and FirstWorks announced Wednesday. “We’re excited to welcome Big Freedia to Providence and to share this first

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