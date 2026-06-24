Big Freedia to headline PVDFest 2026

PROVIDENCE – Big Freedia, known for her high-energy live shows and collaborations with some big names in music, will headline PVDFest 2026, Mayor Brett P. Smiley, City Councilman Juan Pichardo, the Providence Department of Art, Culture and Tourism, and FirstWorks announced Wednesday. "We're excited to welcome Big Freedia to Providence and to share this first look at what promises to be another incredible PVDFest," said Smiley said. "PVDFest celebrates the creativity, diversity and artistic energy that define our city, while bringing neighbors and visitors together to experience everything that makes Providence special. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to sharing much more in the months ahead." Additional performers for the event being held Sept. 18 and 19 in downtown Providence include Grammy Award-winning Fox Point native Butch Tavares and La Excelencia, an internationally celebrated salsa orchestra. "PVDFest has always been about bringing together world-class talent, local artists and community partners to create a festival experience that is uniquely Providence," said Joe Wilson Jr., director of Art, Culture and Tourism. "Big Freedia, Butch Tavares and La Excelencia represent the kind of dynamic, cross-cultural programming audiences can expect this year, and we're excited to continue unveiling more of what we have planned." Big Freedia, who has been given the moniker the "Queen of Bounce," will perform on the PVDFest Main Stage on Sept. 19 at 8:30 p.m. Grand marshals for this year’s PVDFest are Rommel Montes de Oca, a longtime cultural leader and event producer whose work has helped shape Providence’s arts and music scene for more than two decades through major community events and cultural initiatives such as Sound Session and the Waterplace Park Concert Series; and Danielle Lucini, music teacher at Mount Pleasant High School and 2026 Providence Public School District Teacher of the Year, whose dedication to arts education has inspired generations of Providence students and Tavares. As in previous years, PVD Fest will feature music, dance, food trucks and immersive art experiences. More performances, food vendors and more will be announced in the coming months, city officials said.