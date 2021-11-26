Big property deal is indicator of interest in E.P. waterfront

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Sprawling expanses of land along the East Providence waterfront that were once used for heavy industrial purposes are now presenting new opportunities for commercial use. One large complex at the edge of the Seekonk River, symbolic of the industrial revolution that transformed the Phillipsdale section of the city in the 1800s, epitomizes the type of…