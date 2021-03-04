Bill would require landlords to verify rental units are suitable for occupancy

PAWTUCKET – Rep. Karen Alzate, D-Pawtucket, has introduced a bill that would require landlords of rental housing to obtain a certificate of rental suitability from the city or town where the property is located.
The certificates would require an inspection of the property that attests to issues such as the number and location of smoke detectors; whether the property has hot water and a heating system; and the number of adults that may occupy the dwelling.
Buildings with multiple units could have one certificate for the building as a whole.
If the landlord failed to provide the certificate prior to an occupancy by a tenant, the tenant could suspend payment of rent.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
