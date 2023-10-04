Biocomposites supplier wins PitchRI contest

EAST GREENWICH – A Rhode Island School of Design and Brown University student-launched venture took the top prize in a pitch competition co-hosted by East Greenwich News and the New England Institute of Technology.

The winning entrepreneur, Gresh Chapman, founded EcoForm, a startup using biocomposite materials to produce automobile composites that focus on increased environmental sustainability and safety.

Typically, companies make these composites from materials such as carbon and fiberglass.

Chapman is an industrial design major at RISD, as well as a student in Brown’s entrepreneurship programming.

The competition, PitchRI, took place last month in East Greenwich and saw four startups compete “Shark Tank” style for a $10,000 prize and resource package. The contest was first held in 2022.

Len Iannuccilli, co-owner at RE/MAX Professionals and the event’s co-producer, said in a statement that the organizers “are thrilled to help local entrepreneurs like Gresh Chapman and EcoForm.”

“The goal of PitchRI was to enhance the community and help foster creative ideas,” Iannuccilli said. “We cannot wait to see the amazing things EcoForm will do to reduce our carbon footprint with sustainable practices.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.