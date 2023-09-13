Bioskills of the North East names Alexander Kouspakian new CEO

FALL RIVER – Just over a month after rebranding, Bioskills of the North East, a laboratory specializing in testing and surgical training events named Alexander Kouspakian as its new CEO.

The company, formerly known as the PC Institute for Medical Education, launched under its new name in August.

Kouspakian began transitioning into his new role in June, succeeding former CEO, Richard Mateus, was promoted to chairman of the board, said BONE spokesperson Madeline Daniels.

“I look forward to working with the BONE team to provide exceptional bioskills testing and surgical skills training events to our medical device clients, surgeons, healthcare professionals and other learners in the New England region and beyond,” Kouspakian said in a statement.

Kouspakian previously served as the chief commercial officer and director of sales and business development for Alkomed Medical Training LLC in Boston, which he founded in 2005. Kouspakian also has also earned several degrees from Northeastern University including a Masters of Business Administration and bachelor’s degree.

“As BONE’s new CEO, Alex embodies the qualities of a dynamic and visionary leader,” said Mateus. “With a remarkable blend of experience, strategic prowess, and a commitment to excellence, he will guide BONE to even greater heights, solidifying its position as a global leader in the bioskills sector. Alex’s dedication to innovation and social responsibility continues to motivate the team and stakeholders, ensuring a bright and prosperous future for BONE.”

