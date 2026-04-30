Bipartisan coalition rallies against ‘millionaires tax,’ ‘death tax’

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SENATE MAJORITY WHIP David P. Tikoian, D-Smithfield, speaks during a press conference held Thursday by a group of lawmakers and business leaders from both political parties advocating against what they view as state tax policies that undermine economic growth. Pictured from left in the background are Michael DiBiase, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, and Sen. Thomas J. Paolino, R-Lincoln. / PBN PHOTO/CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

PROVIDENCE – The Senate Lounge on Thursday became a rare venue for Smith Hill bipartisanship spurred by the growing opposition against proposals such as the so-called “millionaires tax,” a 3% surtax on income exceeding $1 million that is part of Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s $14.86 billion budget proposal for fiscal year 2027. A group of

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