Bishop Lewandowski Appoints Melissa Behm as Diocesan Director of Development and Catholic Charity Appeal

Most Rev. Bruce A. Lewandowski, C.Ss.R., Bishop of Providence, has appointed Melissa Behm as the Diocese of Providence’s Director of Development and the Catholic Charity Appeal. She has been serving as Assistant Director of Stewardship and Development since 2023. Prior to that, Behm worked in the nonprofit sector on homelessness.

“I have every confidence that Melissa will continue to build on the great success of our Catholic Charity Appeal now in its 101st year,” said Bishop Lewandowski.

“I am deeply grateful to Bishop Lewandowski for entrusting me with this role and I thank Tim McCaig who has led the appeal with such dedication for the past five years,” said Behm.

Behm is an alumna of Southern New Hampshire University and resides in Warwick.