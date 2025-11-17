Bishop Lewandowski Appoints Timothy McCaig to Lead the Catholic Foundation of Rhode Island

Most Rev. Bruce A. Lewandowski, C.Ss.R., Bishop of Providence, appointed Timothy McCaig as Executive Director of the Catholic Foundation of Rhode Island. McCaig will lead the non-profit foundation which stewards endowed funds for the long-term stability of charitable, religious, and educational institutions within the Catholic Church in Rhode Island. One of the largest Catholic foundations in the country, CFRI has more than $159 million in assets under management.
For the last five years, Tim was Director of Stewardship & Development for the Diocese of Providence. “He has been highly effective as diocesan director of stewardship and I know he will bring his many talents, passion, and strong faith to the foundation,” said Bishop Lewandowski. Tim is an alumnus of Providence College.
Town Facilities Team Boosts Efficiency with Energy Upgrade
It was no easy feat for a small town facilities team, Coventry embarked on a…Learn More