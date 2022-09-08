Blackstone Boulevard home on East Side of Providence sells for $2.25M

PROVIDENCE – A single-family home on Blackstone Boulevard on the city’s East Side recently sold for $2.25 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in the transaction.

The sale of 460 Blackstone Blvd. marked the city’s 68th single-family home sale exceeding $1 million in 2022 as of late August, the real estate firm said, citing records from the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service real estate listing database.

The brick colonial, constructed in 1930, contains five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, along with two fireplaces, according to city property records. The 3,791-square-foot home, with a basement level, a first floor and finished upper level, comes with a two-car garage equipped with a Tesla electric vehicle charger, Residential Properties said.

The real estate firm described the backyard as “resort-like,” with an outdoor kitchen, a 400-square-foot bluestone patio and a 500-square-foot in-ground pool that was constructed in 2018. The entire property is about 0.23 acres, according to property records.

- Advertisement -

Other amenities inside the home include a full theater on the lower level, equipped with electric recliners as part of “stadium-style seating,” a service bar and insulated walls to optimize the surround sound system, the real estate firm said.

The kitchen includes custom cabinetry, marble counters and several new appliances, including a Thermador oven and subzero refrigerator, Residential Properties said.

The home in the highly sought-after Blackstone Boulevard area, known for its prominent 1.6-mile walking path and the 45-acre woodland conservation district, was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $1.59 million, according to public records kept online by the city.

According to a copy of the warranty deed documenting the sale, which is a public record available online through the Providence Recorder of Deeds, the home was sold by Melissa Crisafulli and Marc Crisafulli, executive vice president of strategy and operations for Bally’s Corp., to Mukesh Jain and Rachana Jain, a married couple from Ohio.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.