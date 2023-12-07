Blackstone Boulevard home sells for record-breaking $3.7M

PROVIDENCE – A 6,200-square-foot colonial on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $3.7 million, making it the most expensive home sale in the history of Blackstone Boulevard, a highly sought-after area of the city that’s known for its verdant 1.6-mile-long parkway, according to Compass Inc.

The real estate firm cited data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service when calling the sale of 170 Blackstone Blvd. the highest-priced home sale to ever take place on Blackstone Boulevard.

Compass also said the sale of the home was the second-highest sale in Providence in 2023 as of late November, again citing Rhode Island MLS data.

The home contains six bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

The two-story home was constructed in 1900 and stands on a 0.23-acre lot, according to city records. The home was fully renovated recently, featuring a new roof with copper trim, mahogany floors, high-end appliances, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors.

All the bedrooms are on the second floor, including a primary suite with a walk-in closet, a fireplace, marble bathroom, a glass shower and a jacuzzi tub. A small loft area at the top of the home is outfitted with skylights, Compass said.

The property comes with a 500-square-foot two-car garage and a 260-square-foot wooden deck, according to city records.

The property was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.6 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Kira Greene, a founding agent of the Compass Providence office, represented the seller in this transaction. The buyer was represented by Debby Ladd, of the Lila Delman Compass Little Compton office.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Michael Eides, of Providence, and was purchased by Judith Edersheim, of Brookline, Mass.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.