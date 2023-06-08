Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center buys former Pawtucket bank for $975K

PAWTUCKET – A former Pawtucket bank building at the corner of Central and Newport avenues sold recently for nearly $1 million to a nonprofit that provides services to victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the former owners of the property.

The 10,365-square-foot Pawtucket Credit Union branch at 727 Central Ave., along with parking space at a neighboring property, was purchased by the Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center for $975,000, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal.

Eric Schultheis, commercial real estate appraiser and salesperson for Sweeney Real Estate, represented the former owners of the properties, which was Pawtucket Credit Union, according to public records of the transaction.

Alexander Parmenidez, of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT, represented the buyers.

- Advertisement -

The one-story bank building with a stucco exterior wall, a flat roof and a blue liner surrounding the top of the structure was constructed in 1975, according to the city’s property tax evaluation database.

The 727 Central Ave. property includes 12,075 square feet of paved asphalt for parking, while the 1202 Newport Ave. property features 7,500 square feet of paved asphalt for additional parking, according to the database.

The 727 Central Ave. building, constructed in 1930, and the 0.53 acres of land it stands on, were most recently valued by Pawtucket assessors in 2021 as being worth a total of $1.24 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The nearby Newport Avenue parking lot property was most recently valued by city assessors in 2021 as being worth $175,000.

The Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center has been providing services to victims of domestic and sexual violence in the Blackstone Valley area since 1987, according to its website. The organization operates a safe home program, involving a 23-bed facility for victims of domestic and sexual violence, along with a transitional housing program.

The nonprofit has previously operated out of an office at 259 Central St. in Central Falls, and it runs a drop-in center at 693 Broad St. in Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.