Block Island enacts shelter in place, quarantines and limits local commerce and travel

NEW SHOREHAM – Block Island is limiting local commerce and travel, while calling for everyone on the island to shelter in place, as a measure to protect against spread of the new coronavirus.

The New Shoreham Town Council imposed a 14-day quarantine for anyone who travels to the island, as well as the sheltering in place order, in voting to amend its emergency ordinance on Monday night.

As of Tuesday, there have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases on the island.

The ordinance also dictates that only transient workers engaged in essential activities can travel to the island and that only skeleton crews will be permitted to enter construction sites.

As for businesses, the ordinance states that “all short-term lodging owners and operators, including their agents and employees, shall cease taking new reservations pertaining to occupancy dates which fall within the effective period.”

Any violation of the ordinance carries a fine of no more than $500, and/or 30 days of jail time and a misdemeanor charge. The ordinance is in effect until April 15, or at such time and circumstances that it needs to be revisited, according to the council.

Fines accrue on a daily basis.

Essential travel on the island is not affected by the shelter in place.

“You are not invited to Block Island right now,” said Councilor Sven Risom. “The island is hitting the pause button. The safety of the island is a pretty big deal. We would love for the governor to announce that no one can come to Block Island. We are discouraging people from coming.”

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo has said that the state will not restrict travel and commerce, nor impose a shelter in place order. Block Island’s Town Council cannot restrict the Block Island Ferry and New England Airlines from operating as they are regulated by the state and federal government.

“For the good of business this is the right thing to do,” said Risom. “We’re praying that we will be up and running in the summer. This is really a shining moment when we as a society are making balanced decisions to ensure that our community thrives in the future.”

Risom said the council is “very sensitive to the economic implications” that it’s making with the ordinance. “Everybody is going to hurt for different reasons. It’s all based around protecting the island.”

First Warden Ken Lacoste said the council is using “extreme caution” by enacting an ordinance requiring strict quarantine enforcement and the suspension of island commerce in order to try to “stem the spread” of the coronavirus.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer and researcher. He can be reached at Shuman@pbn.com.