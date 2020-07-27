Block Island’s Old Post Office Bagel Shop reopens following negative COVID-19 tests

NEW SHOREHAM – After closing for testing amid a scare that one of its employees was showing symptoms of COVID-19 the Old Post Office Bagel Shop on Block Island has reopened. All employees tested negative for the virus.

The bagel shop, located at Bridgegate Square, is a one of the island’s more popular breakfast spots during the summer season. The shop closed on Tuesday, July 21, out of what the owners said was “an abundance of caution.” It reopened on Friday after the building was cleaned and sanitized.

The Cracked Mug café on Ocean Avenue, which closed on July 22 after one of its employees was exhibiting symptoms of the virus will also reopen its doors. The café closed while all its employees were tested.

A post on the establishment’s Facebook page today states: Happy to announce we will be re-opening the doors of The Cracked Mug on Wednesday July 29th. Covid 19 testing has come back negative and we are clear to reopen!

Another establishment, Finn’s Seafood restaurant in Old Harbor on Block Island, had a worker test positive for COVID-19 on July 5. That restaurant, which closed on July 7 for two weeks per a requirement issued by the R.I. Department of Health, has also reopened for business.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer and researcher. He can be reached at shuman@pbn.com.