Blow Molded Specialties plant in Pawtucket sells for $2M

PAWTUCKET – The former home of Blow Molded Specialties at 535 Prospect St. in Pawtucket recently sold for $2 million, according to public records.

The Flexcraft Co., a Neptune City, N.J.-based company that ran the custom plastic blow molding plant, said it recently closed its Pawtucket operations. Blow Molded Specialties first opened in Providence as BL Plastics in 1988.

The 35,000-square-foot industrial building in Pawtucket was sold by commercial real estate investment company PVD 535 Prospect LLC, which is affiliated with CBRE Inc., to 535 Prospect Properties LLC.

The limited liability company that bought the Pawtucket property was established this year and is managed by David D. Weisberg, of Cranston, according to public records provided by the R.I. Office of the Secretary of State. Weisberg is the general manager of Technic Inc., which has a corporate headquarters at 47 Molter St. in Cranston.

Technic has four other facilities in Rhode Island, including a chemical plant at 1 Spectacle St. in Cranston, an imaging products manufacturing facility at 41 Century Drive in Woonsocket, an engineered powders plant at 300 Park East Drive in Woonsocket, and an equipment sales, supply, design and manufacturing facility at 55 Maryland Ave. in Pawtucket.

Technic describes itself on its website as a global supplier of specialty chemicals, custom finishing equipment, engineered powders and analytical control systems to the semiconductor, electronic component, printed circuit board, industrial finishing and decorative industries.

A message was left with the chief financial officer of Technic seeking comment but was not returned as of publication of this story.

The Pawtucket industrial building was constructed in 1945 and is located on a 2.13-acre lot. The property was last assessed by the city in 2021 to be worth $1.08 million.

