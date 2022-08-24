BLS: Average weekly wage in R.I rises 6.8% Y/Y in Q1

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly wage in Rhode Island increased 6.8% year over year through the end of the first quarter of 2022 to $1,249, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Wednesday.

Though Rhode Island’s wage growth was the second-slowest in New England, it was one-tenth of a percentage point above the increase in the average national weekly wage of 6.7% at $1,184. Rhode Island’s average weekly wage was fourth highest in New England.

New England and national average weekly wages at the end of the first quarter (in order of highest average weekly wage):

Maine : Increased 10.3% year over year to $1,103

: Increased 10.3% year over year to $1,103 Connecticut : Increased 9.2% year over year to $1,716

: Increased 9.2% year over year to $1,716 New Hampshire : Increased 7.8% year over year to $1,361

: Increased 7.8% year over year to $1,361 Vermont : Increased 7.7% year over year to $1,107

: Increased 7.7% year over year to $1,107 Rhode Island : Increased 6.8% year over year to $1,249

: Increased 6.8% year over year to $1,249 Massachusetts : Increased 5.9%% year over year to $1,827

: Increased 5.9%% year over year to $1,827 United States: Increased 2.8% over the year to $1,184

New England and national employment at the end of the first quarter (in order of year-over-year growth rate):

Massachusetts : Increased 5.3% year over year to 3.5 million

: Increased 5.3% year over year to 3.5 million Rhode Island : Increased 4.7% year over year to 469,300

: Increased 4.7% year over year to 469,300 Connecticut : Increased 4.3% year over year to $1.6 million

: Increased 4.3% year over year to $1.6 million New Hampshire : Increased 4.3% year over year to 659,000

: Increased 4.3% year over year to 659,000 Vermont : Increased 3.9% year over year to 295,800

: Increased 3.9% year over year to 295,800 Maine : Increased 2.8% year over year to 604,100

: Increased 2.8% year over year to 604,100 United States: Increased 5% to 147.6 million

County figures:

The report also included data for the largest 356 counties in the United States, including Providence County and Bristol County, Mass.

Providence County had an average weekly wage of $1,287 at the end of the quarter, a 6.4% increase year over year. The rate of increase ranked No. 207 among included counties. Employment in the county increased 3.9% year over year to 278,000. The employment increase rate ranked No. 174 among measured counties.

Bristol County, Mass., was reported to have an average weekly wage of $1,171 at the end of the quarter, a 9.3% increase year over year. The rate of increase ranked No. 61 among measured counties. Employment in the county increased 4.9% year over year (ranked No. 115 in the report) to 221,700.