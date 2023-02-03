BLS: Compensation costs up 5.5% in Boston-Worcester-Providence metro area

PROVIDENCE – Compensation for private industry workers in the Boston-Worcester-Providence metro area increased 5.5% in the year ending December 2022 compared with 4.2% the year prior, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

Data showed wages and salaries advanced 5.8% in the Boston-Worcester-Providence metro area in the year ending December 2022 compared with 4.8% the year prior.

Nationally, compensation costs increased by 5.1% in 2022 compared with 4.4% the year prior. Wages and salaries increased by 5.1% in 2022 compared with 5% in 2021.

The BLS included Massachusetts counties: Barnstable, Bristol, Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester; Rhode Island counties: Bristol, Kent, Newport, Providence, and Washington, New Hampshire counties: Belknap, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, and Strafford and Windham County in Connecticut as part of the Boston-Worcester-Providence metro area in its report.

- Advertisement -

The Boston Boston-Worcester-Providence metro area is one of 15 parts of the country of locality compensation cost data are available, according to the release.

In the Northeast, compensation costs in the New York-Newark metro area increased by 5.1% and 4.1% in the Philadelphia-Reading-Camden metro areas. Wages and salaries increased 5% in the New York-Newark metro area and 4.4% in the Philadelphia-Reading-Camden metro area.

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Port St. Lucie metro area had both the highest increase in compensation at 6.3% and the highest bump in wages and salaries at 6.8%.

The Houston metro area saw the lowest gains in both compensation costs at 3.1%, and wages and salaries at 3.3%.