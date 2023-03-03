Blue and green startups avoiding funding crunch

By
-
MONEY TALKS: Toby Stapleton, left, director of Newport-based Blue Venture Forum, speaks with Erin Donovan-Boyle, CEO and president of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, at Innovate Newport. Stapleton says many blue and green tech startups have been avoiding a funding crunch that other new ventures are facing at the moment.  PBN PHOTO/KATE WHITNEY LUCEY
MONEY TALKS: Toby Stapleton, left, director of Newport-based Blue Venture Forum, speaks with Erin Donovan-Boyle, CEO and president of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, at Innovate Newport. Stapleton says many blue and green tech startups have been avoiding a funding crunch that other new ventures are facing at the moment.  PBN PHOTO/KATE WHITNEY LUCEY
Over the past year, declining investments, layoffs and uncertainty about the future have plagued tech companies throughout the U.S. And while tech giants such as Google and Amazon.com Inc. have made headlines for mass eliminations, startups haven’t been immune to these downturns, either. But there’s an exception, observers say: startups focused on “blue” and “green”…

You must be a paid subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display