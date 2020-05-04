Blue Cross accepting applications for day of service

PROVIDENCE – Applications are now being accepted for Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island’s ninth annual day of service.

Participation in Blue Across Rhode Island is limited to nonprofits with tax-exempt 501(c)(3) status.

Eligible groups can apply online at www.cybergrants.com/BCBSRI/BARI. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on May 11.

The daylong event, scheduled this year for Sept. 25, has resulted in more than 27,000 volunteer hours spent on projects such as building playgrounds, renovating homeless shelters, upgrading outdoor green spaces and building meal kits for the needy.

Nonprofits selected to participate receive a $5,000 grant from Blue Cross to help cover expenses for their projects.

Blue Cross has invested more than $450,000 in the program over the past eight years.

This year, special consideration will be given to groups and projects that address housing, along with social and environmental factors that impact health and well-being. Organizations with ideas for virtual service projects are also encouraged to apply.

“Despite the uncertainly we are experiencing today, tomorrow brings hope, in many forms,” said Carolyn Belisle, Blue Cross managing director of community investment. “We are hopeful that circumstances will allow us to proceed with another fantastic day of service to Rhode Islanders. … We know the need is great and we are here – as we’ve always been – to help our community partners across the state.”