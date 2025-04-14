Blue Cross and Brown University launch 7th annual RI Life Index

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Islanders are being asked to participate in the 7th annual RI Life Index survey.

The index is meant to assess Rhode Islanders’ perceptions about their ability to be healthy and well.

Surveys are done anonymously by telephone, text message and online. Topics include affordable housing, food security, cost of living, job opportunities, child care and education.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island created the index in 2019 with Brown University’s School of Public Health. The survey will continue through the spring, with the results expected to be released in fall 2025.

The survey is guided by a group of 14 organizations called the RI Life Index Coalition. Organizations in the group include: Blue Cross, AARP, Brown University Health’s Community Health Institute, the Brown University School of Public Health, the Community Provider Network of Rhode Island, the Economic Progress Institute, HousingWorks RI at Roger Williams University, the Latino Policy Institute, Legal Key, the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, the R.I. Department of Health, the Rhode Island Foundation, Rhode Island Kids Count, and United Way of Rhode Island Inc.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.