Blue Cross and Brown University to launch 6th RI Life Index survey

PROVIDENCE – Beginning in early March, Rhode Islanders will once again be asked to participate in an annual telephone survey for the RI Life Index.

Entering its sixth year, the index is meant to gather Rhode Islanders’ perceptions of social and economic factors that contribute to health and well-being.

Survey topics include affordable housing, food security, cost of living, job opportunities, child care, education and other social determinants of health. The results are then used to update the index each year to show how citizens view their quality of life and trends in challenges they face.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and Brown University’s School of Public Health partnered to create the index in 2019.

The random digit-dial survey will be conducted in both English and Spanish by Siena College Research Institute. The survey will continue through May and results are expected to be released in fall 2024.

The survey is guided by the RI Life Index Coalition, which is a group of 14 community and statewide organizations working to address social needs and health. Member organizations include AARP, Blue Cross, Brown University School of Public Health, Community Provider Network of Rhode Island, the Economic Progress Institute, HousingWorks RI at Roger Willaims University, Latino Policy Institute, Lifespan Community Health Institute, Rhode Island Community Food Bank, the R.I. Department of Health, the Rhode Island Foundation, Rhode Island Kids Count, and United Way of Rhode Island Inc.

“We are extremely grateful to Brown and our community partners, whose support has been critical in allowing us to launch the RI Life Index for a sixth consecutive year,” said Michele Lederberg, Blue Cross executive vice president, chief legal officer and chief administrative officer.

Survey results have helped inform Blue Cross’ philanthropy, including more than $8 million in investments to initiatives focused on affordable housing and health, according to a news release.

“The RI Life Index is strategically designed to capture the voices of all Rhode Islanders by ensuring that we hear from people of color, underrepresented urban neighborhoods, and other traditionally marginalized groups. We urge you to take part if you’re contacted so that the index continues to reflect the collective voices of our diverse communities,” Lederberg said. “Thanks to Rhode Islanders who have responded to the survey every year since its launch, the index continues to shine the light on unacceptable health inequities and serve as a valuable resource for researchers, policymakers and community-based organizations devoted to eliminating these disparities.”

