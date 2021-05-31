Blue Cross announces 2 leadership promotions

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island has announced two separate promotions to top leadership positions.

Christine Musial is now the insurer’s vice president for shared service operations and Rena Sheehan is its vice president of clinical integration.

In her new role, Musial, who’s been with Blue Cross for more than 30 years, oversees operations services put in place to ensure top-notch service and positive experiences for customers.

Sheehan, who has been with Blue Cross for 12 years, has served as managing director of clinical integration since October 2019. In the position, she leads utilization management, care management and behavioral health.

- Advertisement -

Among her accomplishments at Blue Cross, Musial had significant roles in rolling out its customer relationship management platform and telehealth platforms.

Sheehan’s extensive work with Blue Cross’ behavioral health initiatives has extended to the community. She served as co-chair of the Care Transformation Collaborative Integrated Behavioral Health Committee and on the PediPRN Advisory Council and BH Link Advisory Council. She was also on the Governor’s Opioid Overdose Task Force and various subcommittees, and the Behavioral Health Fund Grant Committee of the Rhode Island Foundation.

“Chris and Rena lead critical work that helps our organization meet members and customers where they are, in a way that supports their health and business needs,” said Martha L. Wofford, Blue Cross CEO and president. “We’re lucky to have these two women leaders on the Blue Cross team and proud to celebrate their continued career progression.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.