Blue Cross announces 5 new LGBTQ Safe Zones

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island announced it has designated another five health care sites as new LGBTQ Safe Zones, bringing the total to 110.

Care New England Health System added three new Safe Zones including: the Wound Recovery & Hyperbaric Medicine Center and Spaulding Outpatient Center, both at Kent Hospital, and the Fertility Center at Women & Infants Hospital. Along with these three, From the Heart Nutrition was also designated as a Safe Zone. The Providence-based center offers services related to eating disorder recovery, body image healing and nutrition for infants, children, families and athletes.

Rounding out the new Safe Zones was University of Rhode Island’s Dr. Pauline B. Wood Health Services, making it the first university-based facility to earn the designation. URI’s Health Services offers ambulatory medical psychiatric, pharmacy, laboratory, and sexual health, and collaborates with the university’s Gender and Sexuality Center for faculty and staff trainings and on-campus events

An LGBTQ Safe Zone from Blue Cross means the site has demonstrated care designed to meet specific needs of LGBTQ patients, according to a news release.

“We’re thrilled to now have a university site among the ranks of our Safe Zones and even more pleased that it’s the largest institute of higher learning in the state. We also welcome three additional Care New England programs, expanding the breadth of Safe Zones located within Rhode Island’s largest health systems,” said Carolyn Belisle, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island managing director of corporate social responsibility. “We applaud all our new and continuing Safe Zones for being responsive to the unique needs of LGBTQ individuals. It’s not just respectful, it’s essential to quality and equitable healthcare for this historically underserved community.”

Jennifer Hodshon, director of URI Health Services, also said the designation is important to the university because it recognizes its efforts to provide a supportive environment for its diverse student population,

“URI Health Services has highly educated and skilled staff members who provide a nurturing environment for those with different identities, perspectives, and experiences, particularly those who may be stigmatized or marginalized. Health Services provides safe zone training for all employees,” Hodshon said.

Blue Cross first launched its Safe Zone program and since then it has grown to recognize 111 sites. In order to maintain a designation each site must recertify annually to ensure they meet program criteria.

Certification requirements include staff training that is specific to caring for LGBTQ patients, protecting patients and staff from discrimination based on gender identity or expression, gender neutral bathrooms, inclusive forms and procedures as well as a commitment to connecting with and serving the LGBTQ community, according to a news release.

Blue Cross takes applications and designates new LGBTQ Safe Zones twice a year.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.