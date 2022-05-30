Blue Cross announces supplier diversity manager

PROVIDENCE – In an effort to diversify its sources of products and services, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island has named Doris De Los Santos as its new supplier diversity program manager.

De Los Santos will advocate for supplier diversity within Blue Cross as part of its push to support businesses owned by minorities, women, people who identify as LGBTQ, people with disabilities and veterans, along with local small businesses.

She is a familiar face for business owners and other leaders in the Ocean State. The former director of the Center for Women & Enterprise Rhode Island Women’s Business Center, De Los Santos has also held leadership positions in various levels of government, including the city of Providence and the state, in addition to a lengthy list of volunteer positions.

“Few people in Rhode Island have demonstrated the level of commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion that Doris has advanced in every one of her professional and volunteer roles,” said Michele B. Lederberg, executive vice president, chief legal officer and chief administrative officer at Blue Cross.

De Los Santos said she is looking forward to helping Blue Cross create opportunities for diverse businesses in the newly created position.

“This is the perfect time to support diverse businesses in Rhode Island, as the state continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic,” De Los Santos said. “I’m excited to be working at a company that understands the importance of investing in every dimension of diversity and in providing opportunities that will build equity across our state.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.