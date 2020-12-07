Blue Cross behavioral health grant program awards $696K to 3 practices

PROVIDENCE – Three behavioral health practices have received a total of $696,000 in grants from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island as part of the insurer’s Behavioral Health Quality Grant program.

Providence Behavioral Health Associates Inc. was awarded $249,000, Lisa M. Rocchio Ph.D. & Associates Inc. received $222,000 and Barrington Behavioral Health Services got $225,000.

The grants are to help the practices launch new electronic health record programs.

The programs are intended to help providers anticipate patients’ needs and close gaps in care by using data to pinpoint emerging trends or issues, integrating data from various sources and prioritizing goals to address pressing needs.

- Advertisement -

Blue Cross created its Behavioral Health Quality Grant program to help behavioral health practices shift to “a population health model that includes elements [such as] screening, progress tracking and outcomes reporting,” the insurer said.

Smaller-sized practices are positioned to benefit most from the grant program, said Sarah Fleury, Blue Cross manager of behavioral health.

“These grants can help transform smaller practices, which are where not only the majority of BCBSRI members receive their behavioral health care but also where thousands of Rhode Islanders receive vital services each year,” Fleury said. “Supporting this type of value-based care and collaboration can only serve to improve patient care statewide.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.