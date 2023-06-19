Blue Cross & Blue Shield of R.I. honors Project SEARCH graduates

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island held a graduation ceremony on June 9 for its 2022-2023 class of Project SEARCH, a national program that prepares students with intellectual and developmental disabilities for competitive employment.

One member of the class has already been hired for a full-time position with Blue Cross.

The ceremony for seven interns from the Cranston Public Schools recognized their successful completion of the Project SEARCH program at Blue Cross and conferred high school diplomas on the class. The event took place at Blue Cross’ headquarters in Providence, with associates joining interns’ families and program administrators in celebrating the students’ accomplishments.

Blue Cross was the first Project SEARCH program site in the United States that was not hosted within a hospital or a hotel. Since its launch at Blue Cross in 2015, 45 students have graduated and more than 90% have found employment. All of last year’s graduates and this year’s current class have been offered jobs.

Project SEARCH is a business-led, one-year program that takes place entirely at the workplace. Interns are taught fundamental practices and skills to be successful on the job. At Blue Cross, interns learn on-the-job skills and gain real-life work experience during their rotations in service areas across the company.

This year’s graduates are Jennifer Bolivar, Hilary Canelo-Matias, Jake Hunt, Nancy “Riley” Houde, Ethan Jones, Jayson Martinez and Angel Mendez.

Mendez has been hired at Blue Cross as an associate support specialist on the utilization management team.

At the ceremony, the graduates addressed their classmates and audience members.

“I have changed a lot since I started this program and I think my fellow interns have changed as well,” Mendez said. “In order to succeed and get a job, we had to change things about ourselves such as grooming ourselves better so that we can look suitable and professional for work, showing up on time or being a little bit early … and becoming more mature and responsible.”

“I advocate for myself,” Houde said. “I feel more confident because I have a support team behind me. I love talking about being employed and being successful.”

“I used to be so shy and now I am more confident to talk to people,” Bolivar said. “I see how my fellow interns have changed too.”

Scott Gowrie, program lead for Project SEARCH at Blue Cross, said he is proud of the interns.

“They have made outstanding contributions, and supervisors often share how impactful Project SEARCH has been on their teams,” he said. “Our partnership with Project SEARCH has not only benefitted the interns but has also provided an invaluable enhancement to our employee morale and culture.”

Project SEARCH is administered in collaboration with the R.I. Office of Rehabilitation Services and the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals.