Blue Cross & Blue Shield of R.I. rolls out new regional plan for employers

PROVIDENCE – A new plan offered to employers by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island is part of an expansion to its suite of regional plans launched in 2017.

Network Blue New England Options’ network encompasses Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Maine. The plan, based on Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island’s BlueCHiP New England plans, offers standard and enhanced groups with a focus on cost-efficient, high-quality providers.

It is designed to decrease out-of-pocket costs for members, and to lower premiums for employers, according to Blue Cross.

“We hear a consistent theme from our customers. They want their employees to have more choice, flexibility and control when choosing a primary care provider, deciding where to go for tests or selecting a facility that best meets their needs,” said Melissa Cummings, Blue Cross executive vice president and chief customer officer. “Employers also want a plan that is right-sized for them, meaning a plan with a regional provider network that helps them control costs.”

The new plan became available to large- and small-group clients at the beginning of the year.