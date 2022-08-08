Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island adds 2 physicians to staff

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island has expanded its staff with the addition of two doctors who will serve as senior medical directors.

Dr. LouAnne Giangreco, an emergency medicine physician, and Dr. Gonzalo Paz-Soldán, a pediatrician, are both former health care administrators.

Giangreco is the former vice president and chief medical officer of Cayuga Health System in Ithaca, N.Y. Prior to that, she was vice president and chief medical officer of health care improvement for Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield and chief medical officer for Five Star Urgent Care, both based in Syracuse.

Paz-Soldán comes to Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island from Horizon Blue Cross of New Jersey, where he was medical director for partner transformation in value-based programs. He has also served as a pediatric medical director for Reliant Medical Group in Worcester, Mass., and health systems in Arlington and Falls Church, Va.

“Dr. Giangreco and Dr. Paz-Soldán each have outstanding experience as physicians and medical leaders,” said Dr. Matthew Collins, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island’s executive vice president and chief medical officer. “With their expertise and diverse backgrounds, they are ideally qualified to lead BCBSRI’s efforts to enhance our members’ experience, advance the quality of the care they receive, address health inequities and improve the well-being of all Rhode Islanders.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.