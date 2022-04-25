Blue Cross, Brown School of Public Health kick off 4th annual RI Life Index survey

PROVIDENCE – This week marks the beginning of the fourth annual RI Life Index, a telephone survey created as a partnership between Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and the Brown University School of Public Health.

Survey participants, chosen at random, will be asked about a range of topics, including affordable housing, food security, discrimination and access to medical care.

Supported by the RI Life Index Coalition, a group of 14 organizations statewide that are working to improve community health and address social needs, the survey aims to “oversample” Black, indigenous and people of color, along with those who do not speak English at home.

“Survey results from 2019 through 2021 reinforced that Rhode Island residents are keenly aware of the enormous and devastating impacts that systemic racism and inequity in economic stability and access to housing have on the ability to enjoy good health and well-being in our state,” said Michele Lederberg, Blue Cross executive vice president, chief legal officer and chief administrative officer. “Blue Cross has prioritized our philanthropy to address critical housing needs with more than $3 million granted in the past three years. We consider these grants to be a down payment on the future health and well-being of all Rhode Islanders.”

- Advertisement -

In an effort to reach people who speak a language other than English at home, the survey is partnering with nonprofit organizations Progreso Latino, the Center for Southeast Asians, Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island and Higher Ground International. Last year, the groups conducted more than 400 interviews in more than a dozen languages as part of the survey.

Results from this year’s survey are expected to be released in the fall.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.