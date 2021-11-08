Blue Cross certifies 5 new LGBTQ Safe Zone providers

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island has announced five new Blue Cross LGBTQ Safe Zone providers.

The group joins more than 40 previously certified locations across the state that provide a wide range of health care services, including primary care, specialists, dentists and behavioral health.

Certification as a safe zone requires training for the care of LGBTQ patients, gender neutral bathrooms, inclusive forms and procedures, and protection for both patients and staff from discrimination based on gender identity.

“Continuing to expand this program is critical to ensuring all members of the Rhode Island LGBTQ community have access to the care they need,” said Jenny Bautista-Ravreby, Blue Cross diversity, equity and inclusion manager. “This program helps facilitate access to affirming care for this underserved community with specific health care needs, one that has historically struggled with health care interactions and has often foregone necessary regular care due to feelings of alienation, stress, frustration and fear.”

The newly certified providers are:

Newport Mental Health – two newly certified Middletown locations.

WellOne Primary Medical & Dental Care – locations in Burrillville, North Kingstown, Foster and Scituate.

Women’s Resource Center.

Women’s Partial Hospital Program at Butler Hospital.

Care New England Medical Group, Family Care Centers and Internal Medicine Centers – eight locations statewide.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.