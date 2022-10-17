Blue Cross earns 5-star rating for Medicare Advantage plans

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island received a 5-star rating for all of its Medicare Advantage plans by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for 2023.

This is the highest mark that CMS gives Medicare Advantage plans during its annual nationwide rating.

“We’re thrilled to once again be named a 5-star plan,” said Martha L. Wofford, Blue Cross CEO and president. “The 5-star rating means so much to us because it’s based on the actual experiences of our 65,000 Medicare Advantage members. We’re honored that we’ve earned their trust, which we work hard to win every day. I’m also incredibly grateful to our provider partners and associates, who consistently deliver high-quality services in plans designed to respond to members’ changing needs.”

This rating applies to all of Blue Cross’ health maintenance organization, or HMO, and preferred provider organization, or PPO, plans. Last year, Blue Cross was the first insurer in Rhode Island to ever earn the 5-star rating and it remains the only health insurer in the state to receive a 5-out-of-5-star rating for every one of its Medicare Advantage plans, according to Blue Cross.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual star rating compares the quality and performance of plans nationwide based on Medicare members’ experience, measuring the quality of health and drug services received by patients enrolled in Medicare plans. This year, it rated a total of 507 Medicare Advantage contracts in the United States and found an average of 4.15 stars. Only 57 plans, or 11%, of the evaluated plans earned 5 stars for 2023.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.