Blue Cross employees to volunteer at R.I. nonprofits during annual day of service

PROVIDENCE – Fifteen nonprofits across the Ocean State have been chosen to participate in Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island’s Blue Across Rhode Island Day on Sept. 25.

The volunteer-centric event functions as an annual day of service for Blue Cross employees, many of whom lend a hand to various groups and work in communities.

Nonprofits selected for the event will also receive $5,000 to support ongoing projects.

This year, though, adherence to COVID-19 safety precautions means some changes, including restrictions on the number of people who can gather to work, said Carolyn Belisle, Blue Cross’ managing director of community relations.

“Volunteerism in a pandemic is much more complicated, but it’s also more critically important to the Rhode Islanders in need who benefit from the services these organizations provide,” Belisle said. “We look forward to this day of service each year and – even though we have to limit our volunteers to a smaller number this year – we are committed to working with our community partners across the state to provide help.”

Nonprofits selected for Blue Across Rhode Island 2020 include:

Boys & Girls Club of Warwick in Warwick.

Child & Family in Middletown.

Family Service of Rhode Island in Providence.

Federal Hill House in Providence.

Foster Forward in East Providence.

Gotta Have Sole Foundation in Cranston.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Providence in Providence.

Highlander Charter School in Warren.

House of Hope Community Development Corp. in Warwick.

March of Dimes Foundation in Providence.

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, statewide.

Playworks New England in Providence.

Society of St. Vincent de Paul Rhode Island in Cranston.

Woonsocket YMCA in Woonsocket.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.