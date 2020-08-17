Blue Cross expands Medicare Advantage benefits in response to COVID-19 crisis

PROVIDENCE – Beginning on Monday, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island is temporarily expanding benefits for its Medicare Advantage members through the end of the year.

Citing the importance of access to health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, the insurer is waiving copays for a variety of services and prescription drugs. In addition, Medicare Advantage members won’t be required to pay for phone or video visits with doctors they normally see in person.

The expanded benefits are to remain in effect through Dec. 31 of this year.

“Now more than ever, helping our members access the care they need as easily as possible is paramount,” said Corey McCarty, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island consumer segment vice president. “We are proud to be the only local insurer to offer the opportunity for Rhode Islanders to save money and continue to address their health and well-being needs.”

- Advertisement -

Expanded benefits include zero-dollar copays for primary care visits, mental health or substance abuse treatment, hospital stays, labs, X-rays, and imaging and physical, occupational and speech therapies, along with pulmonary and cardiac rehabilitation.

Tier 1 prescription copays are also included, as are most insulin, inhalers and dementia drugs, and some infusion and injection drugs.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.