Blue Cross, Greater Providence Chamber announce 2026 Worksite Health Awards

PROVIDENCE – Forty-eight companies across Rhode Island have been named recipients of Worksite Health Awards, an annual honor bestowed by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island in partnership with the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce.

The 32nd annual Worksite Health Awards recognize businesses that prioritize healthy workplaces through policy, culture and educational opportunities, according to a July 15 announcement from Blue Cross.

“Sharing successes is such an important part of these annual awards, and it’s inspiring to learn how employers are helping their employees thrive – both at work and in their personal lives. Thank you to the winners for their leadership and innovation!” Tara DeMoura, Blue Cross’ chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Blue Cross and the Greater Providence Chamber used a scoring system to separate recipients into three tiers, with points earned based on programs and educational efforts, such as health screenings, mental health training opportunities and flexible work schedules, according to the award application.

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Companies that earned 100 to149 points earned Outstanding recognition, those that secured 150 to 199 points received Superior recognition, and those that attained 200 or more points with supplementary material received Exemplary recognition.

Additionally, Brown University, Ocean State Job Lot and Providence College were all granted Inspiring Voices awards for a team or individual whose wellness work made an impact within the organization.

Brown was recognized for its wellness team mobilization following the mass shooting on its campus in December; Ocean State Job Lot received the award for a wellness program that transformed the health of an employee; and Providence College was recognized for its certified therapy dog Finnegan.

“The honorees of the 32nd Annual Worksite Health Awards are examples of the dedication and creativity businesses are demonstrating in taking care of their people and making the overall health of their employees a top priority in unique and innovative ways,” Laurie White, president of the Chamber, said in the announcement.

The 2026 Worksite Health Award winners are below:

Exemplary winners

AIPSO

BankNewport

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

Brown University

Brown University Health

Coastal1 Credit Union

Comprehensive Community Action Program

Cooley Group

Dominion Diagnostics LLC

Falvey Insurance Group

Gilbane Inc.

Greenwood Credit Union

Highbar Physical Therapy

Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP

Meeting Street

Navigant Credit Union

Ocean State Job Lot

Ortho Rhode Island

Providence College

R.I. Commerce Corp.

R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp.

Raytheon Co. – Naval Power

Rhode Island Parent Information Network

Rhode Island Zoological Society

The RISE Group Inc.

Roger Williams University Simply Wellness

South County Health

State of Rhode Island

Swarovski Optik North America Ltd.

The Beacon Mutual Insurance Co.

The Washington Trust Co.

Toray Plastics (America) Inc.

Westbay Community Action

Superior winners

Blackstone Valley Community Health Center

CME Corp

Crossroads Rhode Island

Living in Fulfilling Environments Inc.

Paul Masse Automotive Group

Providence Community Health Centers Inc.

Rhode Island Interlocal Risk Management Trust

Saint Elizabeth Community

Taco Comfort Solutions

The Groden Network

University Orthopedics Inc.

Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corp.

Wood River Health

Outstanding winners

Jewish Collaborative Services

Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 51

Mica Kanner-Mascolo is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at kannermascolo@pbn.com.