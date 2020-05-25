Blue Cross moves fitness classes online

PROVIDENCE – Fitness classes are among the first types of programming that Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island has shifted online for members and Rhode Island residents during the COVID-19 health crisis.

The classes, which focus on balance and strength; core strengthening and toning; stretching; and cardio dance, are the same ones typically offered at Your Blue Store locations.

They are now available on Facebook Live every weekday at 10 a.m.

“Our fitness classes are one of the key reasons our members visit one of our four Your Blue Store locations time and time again,” said Paul Ryan, Blue Cross director of retail strategy and operations. “We know how important being active is to our members’ overall health and well-being. During the pandemic, we know many of our members are staying home to protect their health, but it doesn’t mean they don’t want to exercise.”

- Advertisement -

In addition to airing resources via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, Blue Cross is planning to offer additional programming on managing back pain and nutrition in coming weeks.

The current virtual class schedule is available on the event page of the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island Facebook page.