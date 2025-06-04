Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and Hasbro Inc. have been recognized as two of the 50 most community-minded companies in the U.S. Nonprofit Points of Light, a global volunteerism organization, named the Rhode Island-based health insurer a 2025 honoree of the Civic 50, which recognizes the top community-minded companies in

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and Hasbro Inc. have been recognized as two of the 50 most community-minded companies in the U.S.

Nonprofit Points of Light, a global volunteerism organization, named the Rhode Island-based health insurer a 2025 honoree of the Civic 50, which

recognizes the top community-minded companies in the nation.

Pawtucket-based toymaker Hasbro was also recognized as a sector leader in the consumer discretionary category.

Theron Grim

“In an ever-evolving landscape, companies are looking to ensure that they can meet the needs of their communities, customers, and stakeholders,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, CEO and president of Points of Light. Companies such as BCBSRI and Hasbro "are leading the way in showing how social impact benefits their employees’ well-being, strengthens the communities where they do business, and brings value and meaning to their work.”

In 2024, BCBSRI associates gave 9,293 volunteer hours, worth an estimated $292,000. Last year, the company’s philanthropy assisted 265 nonprofits and an estimated 264,000 Rhode Islanders.

Also, BCBSRI held its 13th annual Blue Across Rhode Island day of service in 2024, where more than 550 associates fanned out across the state in teams and spent the workday completing projects for organizations that applied for volunteer help.

Another annual BCBSRI community initiative is the RI Life Index, a survey that gathers Rhode Islanders’ perceptions about their ability to be healthy and well. In 2024, for the sixth consecutive year, the survey explored such topics as affordable housing, food security, cost of living, job opportunities and education.

The Index, a partnership with the Brown University School of Public Health, guides BCBSRI’s philanthropy and its results are shared with elected officials, community advocates and nonprofit organizations, many of which serve on the Index’s advisory coalition.

“Being named to The Civic 50 reflects our deep commitment to community and our desire to have a meaningful social impact,” said Carolyn Belisle, vice president of corporate social responsibility at BCBSRI. “Our focus on philanthropy and volunteering strengthens not only who we are as a company but also how we serve our members and neighbors every day, We’re grateful to our colleagues who generously commit their time and energy and to the community-based organizations with whom we partner to improve Rhode Islanders’ quality of life.”

The Civic 50 is determined by an annual survey administered by True Impact. The survey is based on Points of Light’s Corporate Civic Engagement Framework that creates a roadmap for companies committed to using their time, talent and resources to drive social impact in their business and communities.

T

he Civic 50 honorees are selected based on the four dimensions of their community engagement and social impact programs: investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

This year’s 50 companies can be found here

Hasbro noted that this is the company's 13th year on the list, which "reflects our belief in the power of play to create impact," said, vice president of environmental, health and safety, sustainability and corporate citizenship at Hasbro. "We're promoting sustainability, expanding access to play and supporting creators. At Hasbro, play isn't just fun; it's about connection, learning and building a better world."