Blue Cross opens applications for 2025 BlueAngel Community Health Grants

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island recently announced it is accepting applications for the 2025 BlueAngel Community Health Grants with a focus on funding that supports access to healthy and affordable housing.

Applications are due July 31. Blue Cross has several goals for the program, including fund organizations and programs that will help more Rhode Islanders afford safe, healthy and stable housing; increase awareness about safe, affordable housing as a public concern and how it connects to overall health; highlight solutions and effective models to support access to safe and affordable housing by funding initiatives; and an emphasis on collaborations across sectors.

Blue Cross began the program in 2020 and has awarded more than $2.7 million in grants to 23 organizations, bringing the insurer’s investment in affordable housing to $8.5 million since 2019.

“Rhode Islanders continue to struggle with access to safe, stable and affordable housing,” said Carolyn Belisle, Blue Cross vice president of corporate social responsibility. “Persistent inflation, high interest rates and other economic factors have only exacerbated what has been a deteriorating situation for decades, despite the long-standing efforts of so many dedicated organizations and leaders. At Blue Cross, we’re committed to leveraging our BlueAngel Community Health Grants to support community partners as they continue to address the root causes of our housing crisis and develop smart solutions for our state.”

- Advertisement -

The program is an annual competitive initiative meant to help Blue Cross further its goal to improve health and well-being through access to care through partnerships. The program was established more than 20 years ago and is one of the tools the insurer uses to address findings in its annual RI Life Index made in partnership with the Brown University School of Public Health.

Grantees represent several kinds of services and resources, including housing navigation, legal protections and counsel, advocacy and policy work, new development, housing for special populations, landlord outreach and education, as well as transitional housing and supportive services.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.