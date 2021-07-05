Blue Cross partners with Lifespan’s Women’s Medicine Collaborative on integrated care pilot

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and Lifespan Corp.’s Women’s Medicine Collaborative are partnering on a new two-year pilot program designed to give patients a chance to access mental health care during a visit to their primary care doctor.

The Women’s Medicine Collaborative is the first provider in Rhode Island to take part in the pilot, which launched in April.

As part of the program, primary care doctors are able to connect patients with a behavioral health provider during their visit. Funding from Blue Cross allows for the “warm handoff” approach by ensuring that mental health professionals are immediately available, either in person or virtually.

Blue Cross also provides information to doctors to help them monitor patients who are prescribed antidepressants.

“Under a collaborative care model, primary care and behavioral health providers are able to partner on shared care plans that incorporate the same goals – improving access to care and improving patient outcomes,” said Rena Sheehan, Blue Cross vice president of clinical integration. “We know that integrated behavioral health and primary care has demonstrated positive impacts to the quadruple aim to improve the experience of care, improve the health of populations, reduce the per capita costs of health care and improve the work life of health care providers.”

The program’s goals include providing access to behavioral health care as soon as patients are screened at their primary care office, coordination between primary care doctors and mental health providers, and education and support for patients as they choose treatment options.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.