Blue Cross seeking project applications for annual day of service

PROVIDENCE – Applications for Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island’s 10th annual Blue Across Rhode Island day of service are now being accepted.

Blue Across Rhode Island offers selected nonprofits funding, as well as volunteer labor on projects designed to improve communities’ health and well-being.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on May 7 for the event that takes place on Sept. 24.

This year, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, groups with plans for virtual projects are encouraged to apply.

Prioritization also includes in-person projects that employ COVID-19 safety protocols, projects with a focus on safe and affordable housing, social determinants of health or health equity, or that support recovery or relief from the effects of the pandemic.

Projects that are selected will receive $5,000 in funding along with volunteer help by Blue Cross employees.

“After more than a year of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, we know how critical it is for our local nonprofits to receive support that helps them meet their missions. Nonprofit organizations of all types never stopped supporting the needs of people in our state, despite being impacted themselves, and day after day have continued to provide every need whether food, housing, financial support and more,” said Carolyn Belisle, Blue Cross managing director of corporate social responsibility.

To date, Blue Across Rhode Island has resulted in more than $600,000 in funding distributed to nonprofits across the state, along with more than 30,000 volunteer hours logged by Blue Cross employees.

To apply or learn more, visit www.cybergrants.com/BCBSRI/BARI. A webinar offering information will take place on April 30 at 9 a.m. To RSVP, visit BlueAngel.News@bcbsri.org.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.