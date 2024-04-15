Blue Cross seeking proposals for Blue across Rhode Island day of service

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island announced it is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations interested in participating in the 13th annual Blue across Rhode Island, a companywide day of service on Sept. 13.

Applications to host volunteer groups are open through April 26. Every year Blue Cross employees volunteer to spend the day supporting the community and the insurer encourages all Rhode Island nonprofits to submit service projects that align with its mission to improve the health and well-being of Rhode Islanders.

Blue Cross says it is prioritizing projects that can host 30-35 volunteers for a minimum of four hours of in-person volunteer work, or host 50 volunteers for one to two hours of virtual volunteer work.

“Our local nonprofits work tirelessly to deliver critical services to Rhode Island’s most vulnerable residents, and we are honored to support them,” said Martha L. Wofford, CEO and president of Blue Cross. “During Blue across Rhode Island, our employees spread out across the state to join them shoulder to shoulder in our shared mission to build a healthier Rhode Island. We look forward to lending our community partners a helping hand on what is always our favorite day of the year.”

For more than 20 years the insurer has partnered with community organizations through the BlueAngel Community Investment, which is Blue Cross’ corporate social responsibility program.

Since the program’s launch in 2012, employees have logged more than 37,000 hours preparing meal kits for those facing food insecurity, building playgrounds, improving greenspaces and renovating shelters for those facing homelessness. These projects have affected more than 184,000 Rhode Islanders, according to a news release.

Along with providing volunteers, Blue Cross gives each partner organization $5,000 in grant funding. Since the program started, the insurer has distributed $810,000 to 78 organizations for more than 140 projects.

Organizations must have tax-exempt 501(c)(3) status to qualify. More information is available here or contact BlueAngel.News@bcbsri.org.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.