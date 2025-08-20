BlueTIDE 2025 to ‘raise the bar’

NEWPORT – Following what was deemed a successful BlueTIDE 2024, which attracted more than 400 innovators and secured substantial funding commitments, organizers of BlueTIDE 2025 said this year’s event will feature an expanded lineup of participants “and a more concentrated focus on technologies addressing today’s most pressing maritime challenges.”

A collaboration between 401 Tech Bridge, the U.S. Navy, NavalX and the Northeast Tech Bridge, the Aug. 28 event in Newport will gather global leaders from defense, industry, government and academia to display, test and validate the next generation of ocean technologies.

This year’s agenda will highlight advancements in autonomous systems, persistent monitoring, undersea communications, high-resolution autonomous undersea and surface vehicles, mobile and stationary sensors, resilient undersea and cross-domain communications, and high-resolution undersea imaging.

“BlueTIDE 2025 exemplifies our mission to accelerate dual-use innovation by bringing together the brightest minds in maritime technology,” said Christian Cowan, executive director of Polaris MEP and 401 Tech Bridge. “This event is more than a showcase – it’s a proving ground where ideas meet mission needs, and where collaboration drives real-world impact for national security and the blue economy.”

Participating companies will deploy their technologies within realistic, Navy-designed mission scenarios, while a Global Innovation Showcase will host more than 30 companies from the U.S. and abroad, featuring interactive displays and live demonstrations of autonomous vehicles, advanced sensors, communication platforms and dual-use solutions.

“BlueTIDE is a fantastic opportunity to present our robotic buoys to organizations we may not otherwise encounter,” said Matthew Morin, founder of MarkSetBot. “Exchanging ideas and networking with other exhibitors and attendees in person was immensely beneficial for our startup.”

The event is being billed as a way for technology companies and startups to network with defense and industry leaders.

“BlueTIDE is more than just a demonstration; it is a pivotal gathering for undersea innovation. This event unites the best minds from industry, government and academia to accelerate technology transition and showcase real-world capabilities in the maritime sector,” said Linda Larsen, operations manager at 401 Tech Bridge. “We take pride in facilitating these collaborations and highlighting the remarkable advancements shaping the future of undersea operations.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.