BofA donates $50K to R.I. Food Bank

PROVIDENCE – Bank of America Corp. recently donated $50,000 to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, according to a news release.

With the latest contribution, the company has donated $212,000 to the food bank over the course of 2022, the release stated.

The latest donation was made through a program that offers community investments as an incentive for bank employees to receive their annual flu shots or COVID-19 vaccine or booster shots, the release stated. Bank of America donated $50 per employee vaccination or flu shot to the food bank.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

