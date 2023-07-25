BofA earns J.D. Power customer service certification for 14th consecutive year

PROVIDENCE – Bank of America Corp.’s Corporate, Global Commercial and Business Banking Services have been recognized for providing “an outstanding customer service experience” by the J.D. Power Certified Customer Service Program, the bank announced.

This is the 14th consecutive year that Bank of America has achieved the honor, one of a few companies to do so, according to a news release.

“Our team continues to deliver exceptional experiences for our clients,” Tom Scrivener, chief operations executive at Bank of America, said in a statement. “Fourteen years is an amazing accomplishment. I’m proud of the way our teammates show up every day to serve our clients when they need us most.”

The 2023 certification includes meeting the cross-industry J.D. Power top-performer customer satisfaction benchmark and a detailed evaluation of the bank’s customer service operations, according to the release.

The teams completed all requirements, which include bank leader and business partner interviews and comprehensive process assessments covering 17 categories. On-site evaluation meetings with relationship managers, advisers, key site leaders and business partners were executed in remote settings to assess the bank’s service and support, daily processes, team dynamics and management practices.

“After 14 consecutive years of earning this distinction, it goes without saying that BofA’s Corporate, Global Commercial and Business Banking Services’ leadership and team are committed to providing outstanding service,” Mark Miller, customer service advisory practice leader at J.D. Power, said in a statement. “The research indicates very strong performance against the top drivers of satisfaction again this year, which is a direct result of the team’s ability to have the culture and the processes in place to enable the front line to deliver every year even as customer expectations change.”